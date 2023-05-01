Child Savings Institute (CSI, childsaving.org) is celebrating a successful Cabaret event. Cabaret 2023 was a record-setting event to date for CSI! Child Savings Institute wants to send a big thank you to anyone who helped support them during this event.

This year, contributors helped Child Saving Institute raise more than $701,000 for local children and families. CSI wants to extend a final thank you to Diventures in Omaha, the presenting sponsor and the event chairs Gina and Nick Patrick and co-chairs, Michelle and Nick Strawhecker and honorary chairs Andrea and Adam Peterson.

If you couldn’t attend the event but would still like to be a part of Cabaret history, you can make a donation at bit.ly/Cab2023. The 2024 Cabaret is set for April 5.

Child Saving Institute (CSI) is dedicated to preventing, intervening and healing child abuse, neglect and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been “responding to the cry of a child” and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.