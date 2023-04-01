Christian Record Services (CRS, www.christianrecord.org) has received $597,000 from the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists to increase its braille production capacity. Funding will enable the ministry to add additional production space at its headquarters in the Lincoln Trade Center, purchase additional braille embossing equipment and add one staff member to meet the increase in production.

After a three-year period, CRS expects to cover ongoing costs within its operating budget, which is primarily supported by faithful donors of the ministry.

“We are incredibly grateful to be the recipient of these funds, and are excited about the opportunity to expand our production capacity,´ Diane Thurber, president of CRS, says. “With this expansion, we will contribute to braille literacy and address the book famine that currently exists, with less than 10% of published works available in accessible formats in developed countries and less than 1% in undeveloped countries.”

The ministry’s current production capacity enables it to fulfill member requests from within the United States and its territories. However, to meet the need of new braille requests, CRS will add production capacity for the existing library of braille books and resources that could be offered worldwide by special request through contracted service agreements. It is anticipated the expansion will be completed by late summer 2023.

For more information about Christian Record Services or to donate to provide more braille resources in the United States and worldwide, visit www.christianrecord.org, call (402) 488-0981 or email info@christianrecord.org.