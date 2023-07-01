City Impact (CI, www.cityimpact.org) is excited to offer a unique blend of faith, fellowship and athletic activities this summer through Kingdom Sports Pass It On Camp July 10 – 12. In partnership with Ron Brown and Kingdom Sports, CI Sports will provide a positive and Christ-centered environment where athletes can develop physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Coach Brown has led these camps for many years in both Nebraska and Virginia. He will focus on teaching fundamentals plus how to integrate Kingdom (biblical) principles with sports. All parents are encouraged to attend and learn tips on coaching their children.

Football is open to boys in third through eighth grade. Volleyball is open to girls and boys in third through fifth grade. Reserve your child’s spot at cityimpact.org/ci-sports.

For more than 24 years, City Impact Sports programs have been making a difference for under-served Lincoln families. City Impact in Lincoln is a faith-centered nonprofit that empowers under-resourced communities through holistic youth, family and neighborhood development. For more information about the series, sponsorship opportunities or how to invest in the mission of City Impact, visit www.cityimpact.org.