On September 6, Strictly Business Magazine is hosting the 12th annual garden party with all proceeds going towards Domesti-PUPS (domesti-pups.org). Guests will enjoy free good and drinks, live music, a silent and live auction and much more! Tickets are on sale now!

Enjoy delectable delights catered by Lincoln restaurants, glasses of wine provided by James Arthur Vineyards and vodka cocktails sponsored by Ben Bleicher with Professional Realty Group. Plus, new this year, for an extra $15, indulge in the in the VIP experience, complete with scotch, whisky, tequila and classic old fashions.

In addition, with the live auction, buy gifts for yourself or others at the live and silent auctions. The part in the Garden has everything from gift certificates to local restaurants and spas, to unique handcraft items made by local artisans.

Ticket pricing and more details are available at domesti-pups.org.

Domesti-PUPS is 501c3 community organization. They provide therapy dogs, service dogs for persons with disabilities and obedience trained rescue dogs. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with special needs through the assistance of animals and to promote awareness through education.