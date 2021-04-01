Community Action, Econic Working Together to Make a Difference in Lincoln Community

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a greater-than-ever need for services provided by Community Action (communityactionatwork.org), and thanks to philanthropic assistance from Econic (econic.co) and other community partners, they’ve been able to answer the call to fight poverty throughout the pandemic. Econic, a Lincoln-based business, actively seeks opportunities to give more.

“One of our core values at Econic is to give more,” said Anna Lopez, a member of the operations team there. “This means that we actively choose to have a mindset of abundance and to search for opportunities to give in our relationships and our communities. We are proud to be able to support the important work of Community Action, whose empowering poverty-fighting services are so critical for the long-term stability of our community.”

The need for Community Action’s services has been significant. Requests for rent and utility assistance from Community Action between July 2020 and February 2021, for example, were almost double year-on-year. Community Action’s Gathering Place has also observed greater than average demand for meals; in September, the soup kitchen served the highest-ever number of meals every in one month: 4,158.

For more about Community Action, including how you can help, visit communityactionatwork.org. To learn more about Econic and its services, visit econic.co.