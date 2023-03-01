Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) has announced CompanyCam as the presenting sponsor of the Community Builders Breakfast for the second year in a row. The Community Builders Breakfast is Habitat’s largest fundraising event of the year and highlights the work of area builders, construction companies, and real estate members in the area of affordable housing.

The Community Builders Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the DelRay 817. The event will include inspiring stories from Habitat homeowners, motivational speakers, and awards to community partners and volunteers. Attendees will include members of the building and construction industries, real estate professionals, and financial service and lending organizations.

“We’re so grateful to have the support of a growing company like CompanyCam,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO. “Even though they are a global company, they always take care of families right here at home.”

Other organizations that are supporting the breakfast at the Supporting Sponsor level include Beckman Foundations, Mead Lumber, Nelnet, Lincoln Journal Star, and Security First Bank.

Table sponsorships and individual tickets can be found at LincolnHabitat.org.

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 197 local homes. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing. To contact Habitat, call (402) 310-7884, or email Deanna Walz at dwalz@lincolnhabitat.org. For more information, go to lincolnhabitat.org.