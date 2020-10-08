Donations to Community Action’s Gathering Place Soup Kitchen Matched October 14-December 31

Thanks to the generous support of several organizations, all monetary donations made to the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties’ Gathering Place—a soup kitchen serving more than 30,000 hot evening meals per year to help those struggling with hunger—will be matched dollar-for-dollar October 14 through December 31. The lead campaign sponsor is Acklie Charitable Foundation, with supporting organizations Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Union Bank and Trust, Horizon Bank, and Bukaty Companies. This year’s goal is to raise $121,000 to support the work of the Gathering Place.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have seen record need for meals at the Gathering Place,” said

Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “We are humbled by the support of our match

sponsors, who see so clearly the critical need being met by the Gathering Place. Their partnership is

making possible an offer of a $1-for-$1 match on all donations for the Gathering Place through year-end.

We hope the entire community will join to support this work and ensure the Gathering Place remains

steadfast for those who need it most.”

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties empowers people living in poverty

to reach economic stability. In response to the heightened need observed since March, the Gathering

Place adapted and increased services while prioritizing the safety of guests, staff, and volunteers. Meals

now are offered via a grab-and-go model, with hours of operation permanently expanded from five days

a week to seven. For more information or to make a donation, visit communityactionatwork.org or mail

contributions to Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, ATTN: The

Gathering Place, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508.