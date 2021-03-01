Down Syndrome Association Hosts Virtual World Down Syndrome Day Celebration

The Down Syndrome Association (dsafnebraska.org) for Families of Nebraska (DSAF) is planning a virtual community celebration in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day to signify the uniqueness of the third copy of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome. Participants are encouraged to wear their craziest socks and join DSAF in spreading awareness and encouraging acceptance by celebrating World Down Syndrome Day! The 2021 celebration will include a variety of virtual and DIY activities, including a citywide scavenger hunt, cooking demonstration, story time, singing, dancing, and more. Be on the lookout for information and how you can participate at dsafnebraska.org/WDSD.

“People with Down syndrome are your neighbors, friends, coworkers, student peers, and family,” said DSAF Executive Director Jamie Bertucci. “They can and do play a vital role in Nebraska communities. Our world is a better place thanks to people with Down syndrome, and we want to recognize their importance.”

For more information about the Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska, please visit dsafnebraska.org or follow them on Facebook (@dsafnebraska.org).