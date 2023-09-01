The Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska (epilepsy.com) is excited to host their ‘90s Retro Fest – a Blackstone Stroll Event on Saturday, September 23, from 3 to 10 p.m. Strolling the Blackstone Bars will start at 4 p.m., followed by a ‘90s after-party at Scriptown Brewery with a live performance from Inside Out starting at 7 p.m.

The Epilepsy Foundation’s commitment to improve the lives of those impacted by epilepsy and seizure disorders, while also furthering awareness, will be recognized and reinforced by advocates, supporters and local leaders in epilepsy care across the state. Together, the community will shine a light on the vital need for more research, awareness efforts and funding to end epilepsy and eliminate the stigma surrounding the disease.

Guests will be treated to one-of-a-kind food and beverage from a host of venue partners throughout the Blackstone District along with local entertainment from Inside Out. At the event, there will be a best-dressed contest where guests get to show off their best ‘90s styles.

General tickets are $75. VIP tickets are $100 and include a one-hour hosted pre-party at Scriptown Brewery. For more event information, go to epilepsy.com/retrofest.

To contact the Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska, email Nebraska@efa.org. For more information, go to epilepsy.com.