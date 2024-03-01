Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org), a residential program for women experiencing homelessness, is excited to welcome three new staff members to the team. LaCresha Brooks is their Development Coordinator and is the new lead for charitable giving and community engagement, including volunteers and speaking opportunities. Ms. Brooks prior work experiences includes Habitat for Humanity and Ameritas. She shared “I always knew that being kind, empathetic and helping was an obligation. I am happy to have the opportunity to continue this through Fresh Start. To have this opportunity to advocate for women in my community and help them reach self-sufficiency is beautiful. My goal is to bring awareness about our program, nourish our donors and volunteers while cherishing the new relationships I build throughout the community.”

Fresh Start also welcomes Crystal Zapata and Mandee Koeber as Program Support Staff. Ms. Zapata will provide safety and support during the overnight hours. She is motivated by helping others who are struggling, and looks forward to sharing her creativity with staff and residents. Ms. Koeber will provide general program support during afternoons and weekends. She has been volunteering with Fresh Start for the last few years, assisting with office tasks and donations. Ms. Koeber is an alumna of the program and shared, “Fresh Start is a place where women can start over again. I want to provide hope and help to those who come here.”

To contact LaCresha for a speaker or other ways to get involved, email lacreshab@freshstarthome.org or call (402) 475-7777. For more information about Fresh Start services, please visit www.FreshStartHome.org or find them on Facebook.