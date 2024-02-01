In partnership with StarTran and Alpha Media, Friendship Home (www.friendshiphome.org) is celebrating the 25th year of Stuff the Bus! Mark your calendar for April 20 and April 21 to help Friendship Home stuff four StarTran buses full of highly needed items like laundry detergent and shampoo. This event helps raise awareness about domestic violence and is an opportunity for community members to provide needed items for families served by Friendship Home.

Friendship Home asks for your help stuffing the bus by purchasing items or signing up for a volunteer shift. If you want to learn more about Stuff the Bus or volunteer, please contact Development Coordinator Whitney Wegner at whitneyw@friendshiphome.org / (402) 434-0167.

At Friendship Home, the support of the community helps them provide safe shelter for survivors of domestic violence. Thanks to generous community support throughout the year, they are able to serve over 1,500 individuals annually. Friendship Home holds various events throughout the year to raise funds, spread awareness and collect highly needed items.

Friendship Home provides crisis services, emergency shelter and transitional housing to survivors of domestic violence and their children. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic violence, please call Friendship Home’s 24/7 crisis line at (402) 437-9302. To learn more, visit www.friendshiphome.org.