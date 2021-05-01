Friendship Home Partners with Capital One to Deliver Economic Empowerment Program

Friendship Home (friendshiphome.org) is again partnering with Capital One to provide educational support for victims of domestic violence throughout 2021. This is a continuation of Capital One’s commitment to empower survivors served by Friendship Home to receive intentional advocacy on finance-related topics and help them attain independence and rebuild their lives—free from violence. The individualized counseling amid pandemic restrictions, in partnership with Capital One, allows Friendship Home’s economic empowerment advocate to work with domestic violence survivors to assess their financial situations, pull credit reports, apply for micro-loan programs, budget, and search for jobs.

This work is part of the Capital One Impact Initiative that aims to advance socioeconomic mobility by advocating for an inclusive society, building thriving communities, and creating financial tools that enrich lives. Visit capitalone.com/about to learn more.

Friendship Home provides crisis services, emergency shelter, and transitional housing to victims of domestic violence and their children. If you, or someone you know, is experience domestic violence, please call Friendship Home’s 24/7 crisis line at (402) 437-9302. Learn more at friendshiphome.org.