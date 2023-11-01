The holidays are just around the corner, and Goodwill (www.lincolngoodwill.org) is celebrating with three free community events at Gateway Mall!

On Sunday, December 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, December 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., Goodwill will host Letters to Santa Workshops. Goodwill will supply secondhand cards, paper, markers, ribbons and more for kids to write down their holiday wishes and mail a letter to Santa himself. Goodwill will also invite event-attendees to create a holiday themed craft. These workshops are made possible by Goodwill’s Bits and Pieces: a section in their stores that meets all crafting needs from utensils to ribbon, jewelry to glue.

Finally, on Monday, December 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., Goodwill is joining Gateway Mall’s Paws and Claus event. Dogs are invited to take a photo with Santa, and owners are invited to create an environmentally friendly toy using secondhand textiles from Goodwill.

All events are located in the common area behind Scooter’s at Gateway Mall. For event updates and registration information, follow Goodwill on Facebook @LincolnGoodwill or visit www.lincolngoodwill.org.

For 91 years, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc. has been strengthening the Lincoln community by providing services for individuals who face barriers to employment and by offering residents an outlet for recycling unused household items and clothing. For more information, visit www.lincolngoodwill.org.