Nebraska nonprofit Tabitha’s (Tabitha.org) GracePointe Assisted Living & Memory Care Suites in the heart of Lincoln is undergoing some great upgrades, and to celebrate, is offering move-in specials.

A newly updated and relocated first floor wellness gym in the hub of the community offers a convenient way to get active and social. Behind the scenes, on each of GracePointe’s three floors, main kitchens are being renovated with the latest appliances and tools. This will enable staff to further optimize the culinary experience while crafting the delicious chef-inspired meals residents count on.

GracePointe provides a maintenance-free lifestyle with around-theclock personal care that gives residents the time to focus on what’s important to them and what they love to do. It is a great fit for those looking to simplify life. They no longer have to worry about cooking, cleaning, laundry, meal prep, yard work or snow removal.

GracePointe also specializes in services for those experiencing the effects of dementia including Alzheimer’s disease. Days are filled with enriching activities focused on health and wellness.

As part of Tabitha’s Continuum of Care, GracePointe’s resources are wide-ranging. This means Tabitha can seamlessly support residents as their needs evolve. Residents are able to build and maintain great relationships with staff and neighbors.

As the state’s quality award-winning expert for older adults, nonprofit Tabitha empowers people to live joyfully, age gratefully. Tabitha is Your Answer; learn more at Tabitha.org.