Heartland Cancer Foundation Expands Program to Include Utility Payments

Heartland Cancer Foundation (heartlandcancerfoundation.org) recently announced expansion of their program to include financial assistance with utilities (including gas, electric, and water), in addition to existing assistance for housing (including rent or mortgage), car payments, and gasoline cards. Adding utility payments to their list of services is directly in line with the Foundation’s mission to provide practical and immediate assistance to local cancer patients who are undergoing treatment. These programs help relieve the financial stress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis and allows cancer patients to focus on healing.

If you or someone you know is being treated for cancer and needs financial assistance, help is available. Apply online at heartlandcancerfoundation.org/online-application.html.

It is the mission of Heartland Cancer Foundation to empower cancer patients while helping them overcome financial burdens. To learn more about the Foundation, apply for assistance, make a donation, or join the volunteer guild, visit heartlandcancerfoundation.org or call (402) 261-9974. For more information about partnership opportunities, contact Development Director Amy Green at (402) 429-4331 / hcfdirectorne@gmail.com.