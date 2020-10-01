Help Matt Talbot Kick Off ‘Huskers Helping the Homeless’ in October

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (mtko.org) invites the community to be part of a new Huskers Helping the Homeless celebration. Instead of hosting the event with hundreds of volunteers throughout Lincoln on a home-game weekend, Matt Talbot is asking for volunteers of all ages to commit to raising $50 during the month of October to support the best defense against hunger and homelessness. Online fundraising tools can be used, and service hours for students are available if needed. Learn more at mtko.org.

Former Husker standout Calvin Jones (’91-’93) who went on to become a NFL Super Bowl 31 Champion with the Green Bay Packers has joined the Matt Talbot Team this year. Calvin has his own story of recovery and understands the challenges our guests face and the importance of second chances. With your help, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach can provide second, third and even fourth opportunities to those who need them. Both on the field and off, everyone deserves hope and another opportunity to improve their lives.

“It’s just like when I played for the Huskers, and even in life today…when someone believes in you, supports you, and there’s encouragement, that second opportunity is all you need,” Jones said.

Since 1992, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has been dedicated to spreading dignity and love throughout their mission of comprehensively addressing the needs of the homeless and near-homeless. For more information, visit mtko.org or call (402) 477-4116.