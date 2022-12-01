The holidays are a busy time at HopeSpoke (hopespoke.org), and they could use your help to provide resources to the children and families that they serve.

Teenage boys living at HopeSpoke’s residential home often arrive with little clothing or possessions. Your donation would allow boys to pick out coats, boots, hats, and gloves for this winter.

“The kids who come to us don’t have coats, and some have never had a new coat,” said HopeSpoke’s Director of Crisis and Residential Services Pat Sailors.

Elementary school children in HopeSpoke’s Extended Day Treatment program select small holiday gifts for someone they love, in an outing that also allows them to practice social skills, emotional regulation, and caring for others. Your gift would allow the 20 children in EDT to select and make holiday gifts for family and friends.

Therapists often see young clients who aren’t getting enough to eat or have outgrown their clothing, from families who have trouble meeting basic needs. Your donation can help provide specific needs for families who are facing a bleak holiday season.

To make a gift online, please visit hopespoke.org/donate. You may also mail your gift to HopeSpoke at 2444 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510, or contact Becki Roberts, development director, at broberts@hopespoke.org or (402) 475-7666.

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and their families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. For more information, visit hopespoke.org.