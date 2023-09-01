HopeSpoke (hopespoke.org) welcomes four new members to its Board of Directors:

Katie Bass is Data and Policy Research Advisor for First Five Nebraska, with previous roles in child welfare and juvenile justice oversight. “HopeSpoke provides vital services to children and families in Lincoln, and I’m proud to support its mission.”

Jena Donahue is District Director for Rep. Adrian Smith and Past President of Junior League of Lincoln (JLL). “The longstanding relationship between HopeSpoke and JLL has offered a firsthand look at the needs of families and children in our community,” Donahue said.

Susan Hershberger is Principal at Lakeview Elementary School. “I see on a daily basis the positive impact that mental health services can make in a child’s life,” Hershberger said.

Shirley Pickens is Program Manager with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “I would like to bring awareness that it is okay to let others in to help you and you don’t have to handle it on your own,” Pickens said.

HopeSpoke’s officers for 2021-2022 are: Regan Anson, president; Mitch Lee, president-elect; Tracey Smith, treasurer; Bess Sullivan Scott, secretary. Other board members are Lily Amare, Ellen Beans, Karen Chaney, Dave Graff, Russ Hewitt, Chad Kruse, Chris McInerny, Betty Medinger, Michaela Rasmussen, Ted Scott and Lily Sughroue.

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. For more information, visit hopespoke.org.