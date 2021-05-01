Junior Achievement Lincoln Seeking Young Professionals to Apply for Service on Board

If you know a young professional who is looking to form deeper connections in the Lincoln community, Junior Achievement (JA, lincoln.ja.org) Lincoln wants to hear from them! JA is currently accepting applications for members to serve on their Young Professionals (YP) Board. The Board comprises a group of innovative, energetic, and philanthropic youth professionals (approximately ages 25-40) with an interest in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. Members are ambassadors for JA throughout the community and work to support the organization’s mission. YP Board members have opportunities to network, fundraise, work with community leaders, and participate in and plan exciting events!

Junior Achievement is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement Lincoln has been impacting students’ lives for 50 years and empowers kids to believe in themselves and have a sense of purpose so they can achieve their highest potential. For more information about the nonprofit, visit lincoln.ja.org. For a YP Board application and to learn more about the impact this dynamic Young Professionals group is making, contact Tera Norris at tnorris@jalincoln.org.