Junior Achievement of Lincoln to Host Annual JA Golf Classic July 24

Enjoy a summer afternoon golfing on Friday, July 24, at one of Lincoln’s finest golf courses while supporting Junior Achievement of Lincoln (www.jalincoln.org) at their annual JA Golf Classic. The day kicks off with a four-person scramble shotgun start at 10 a.m. at NuMark Golf Course, raising funds to bring Junior Achievement to more than 30,000 K–12 students in Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, and many other communities in southeastern Nebraska. These programs educate students about financial literacy and entrepreneurship, thus preparing them to be valuable assets to the future workforce. This is a chance to support the next generation of leaders with a day of food, prizes, and fun on the golf course!

Junior Achievement of Lincoln opened in 1971 with a mission to empower youth to own their economic success. Today, the organization’s more than 1,000 volunteers reach nearly 32,000 students annually. It ignites the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of working in today’s global marketplace. Via a partnership between the business community, educators, and volunteers, Junior Achievement inspires youth to dream big and reach their potential.

Funded by voluntary contributions from the private sector, Junior Achievement of Lincoln is governed by volunteer boards of directors and trustees, with satellite programs in York, Hastings, Grand Island, Scottsbluff, Wahoo, Eagle, and Auburn. Learn more about these extraordinary youth programs at www.jalincoln.org or on Facebook (@jaoflincoln). If your business is interested in becoming a Corporate Sponsor, Team Sponsor, or Hole Sponsor for the JA Golf Classic this year, contact Special Events Coordinator Kim Pramberg at kpramberg@jalincoln.org / (402) 467-4479.