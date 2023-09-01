Junior League of Lincoln (JLL, jll.org) is gearing up for their Holiday Home Tour, which will take place on November 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. The Junior League of Lincoln is hosting its first inaugural Holiday Home Tour fundraiser. You‘ll be able to enjoy the beautiful historic neighborhood of the Country Club of Lincoln and be inspired by the beautiful decorations by a variety of Lincoln designers. This is a great opportunity to view stunning historic homes and view different home design while supporting a great cause. For more information, visit lincoln.jl.org/events/register-jll-holiday-home-tour.

Junior League of Lincoln is also holding a diaper bank drive September 14-24 to provide diapers to those in need throughout Lancaster County. Their “Pull up for Pull-ups” event is an event to celebrate Find the Good Day to kick start their diaper drive. It will be at Corn Coast, 300 Speedway Circle STE 155 on September 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will receive a discounted drink with a diaper/pull-up donation. A food truck will be available for food purchases.

These events specifically support the programs and mission of the Junior League of Lincoln. The Junior League betters the Lincoln community through voluntarism and developing women civic leaders.

To contact Junior League of Lincoln, email juniorleagueoflincoln@gmail.com or call (402) 464-2050. Find out more at jll.org.