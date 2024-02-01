Save the date – Junior League of Lincoln’s (JLL, jll.org) Bracket Buster event is back! Join them on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alchemy Aqua Vitae for an afternoon of food, fun and basketball. Tickets include entry, all you can eat and one drink. More information will be available closer to the event date. Register at lincoln.jl.org/events/register-jll-bracket-buster-event-tickets.

The Junior League of Lincoln is also hosting a diaper drive February 18-23. Please visit JLL.org for more information.

JLL fosters the well-being of women and children in the Lincoln community through education, direct service and advocacy. They develop and implement tools and strategies for external communication, and aim to raise the profile of JLL in the community as a community-builder and premier volunteer organization.

The Junior League of Lincoln is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Their purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. JLL is committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations and communities. The Junior League of Lincoln uses their resources to provide for the growing and ever-changing needs of the community. To contact JLL, email juniorleagueoflincoln@gmail.com or call (402) 464-2050. Find out more at jll.org.