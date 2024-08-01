Keep Nebraska Beautiful (KNB) (knb.org) is excited to announce its 28th annual Golf for the Environment Tournament, set to take place on September 12, at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle, Nebraska. This year’s event promises to be the best yet, filled with excitement, camaraderie and friendly competition–all for a fantastic cause!

Golfers will register at 7:45 a.m. and enjoy a grab-and-go breakfast and drink before the 9 a.m. shotgun start. Experience the beauty of Woodland Hills Golf Course, be serenaded by our bagpipe player, enter to win exclusive raffle prizes and capture the moment with complimentary team photos.

Join the fun-filled round of golf in the foursome scramble tournament, complete with mulligans and exciting hole contests. After the round, hear from KNB’s CEO and Board President while enjoying a catered lunch. Participate in a live auction, followed by the announcement of raffle winners, hole prizes and tournament winners.

Showcase your commitment to Nebraska’s beauty by taking advantage of a variety of sponsorship opportunities available. Sponsorship packages are offered to fit all sizes of support. For more information on how to become a sponsor, call (402) 486-4562.

Registration is now open! To secure a spot, visit knb.org/knb-events/golf-tournament.

Since 1964, Keep Nebraska Beautiful has been a leader in environmental education, waste reduction and sustainability. KNB is always looking for volunteers to do even more! For more information, visit knb.org.