Read Across America Day is coming up and Lincoln Children’s Museum (lincolnchildrensmuseum.org) is using their March 4 Super Saturday to celebrate! Join them at the museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day packed full of exciting activities. The day’s activities are free for members and included with the regular cost of admission.

Those attending the event will enjoy activities in Tinker Theatre and enjoy classic story times with Dr. Suess favorites. You can find added fun on every level of the museum with additional games like Cat’s Hat Toss, magnet fishing, and more!

Super Saturdays are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday at the Lincoln Children’s Museum. The days are jam-packed with specially-themed crafts, STEM-inspired activities, and special guests. Check out lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/super-Saturdays to see the upcoming schedule!

The Lincoln Children’s Museum invites children to create, discover, and learn through the power of play. The museum’s hands-on exhibits, day and summer camps, and learning programs provide countless opportunities for children to gain knowledge in arts, sciences, and humanities. Every visit, membership, donation, or in-museum purchase helps to support their mission. To learn more, visit www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.