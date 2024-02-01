In 2023, Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF, www.lcf.org) distributed nearly $1,025,000 in Open Door Grants to local nonprofit organizations and scholarships for students.

Open Door Grants support efforts by nonprofits in Lincoln and Lancaster County to meet existing needs or address challenges and opportunities facing our community. These grants are made possible by contributions from the Lincoln Forever Fund and LCF donor endowment funds. In 2023, LCF granted $474,786 to 81 local nonprofits. The full list of grants awarded may be viewed at www.lcf.org/impacting-community/grants-awarded.

Generous donors to Lincoln Community Foundation have established 87 scholarship funds that benefit students in Lancaster County and across the state of Nebraska. For 2023, there were 291 scholarship recipients who received awards that totaled nearly $550,000.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. They support nonprofit organizations that improve the city’s quality of life, and foster community collaboration to address challenges and opportunities. The Foundation serves as a faithful steward for many types of philanthropic gifts and helps donors create lasting legacies of giving. They have distributed more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents. To learn more, visit www.lcf.org.