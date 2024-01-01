Lincoln Community Playhouse (lincolnplayhouse.com) is excited to present Simply Simone – The Music of Nina Simone. It was created by David Grapes and Robert Neblett, with arrangements by Vince di Mura. This play will be available January 26-28 and February 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays/Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Purchase tickets at lincolnplayhouse.com.

Child prodigy. Jazz superstar. Civil rights activist. Political exile. Nina Simone was all of these things, and more. One of the true divas of the 20th century and a genuine musical powerhouse, she defined a generation and defied classification. Silky, soulful, and untamed, her voice will put a spell on you. She’ll melt your heart, she’ll chill you to the bone. But watch out! Cross her and she’ll lash back, leaving you singing the blues!

Four women embody Nina Simone in this musical revue featuring 30 songs including “Strange Fruit,” “I Loves You, Porgy,” “The Look of Love,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Mississippi Goddam.”

Lincoln Community Playhouse has been an integral part of the arts community since April 24, 1946. The Playhouse purchased its current located at 2500 S. 56th St. and opened with its first production on February 4, 1972. A building addition, the Gallery Theatre, was completed in 1976 and in 1980 the Children’s Theatre was opened (now known as the Studio Theatre). Learn more at lincolnplayhouse.com.