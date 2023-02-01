Lincoln Community Foundation (lcf.org) recently announced that the annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day has been expanded to a month-long campaign raising funds and awareness for Lincoln Littles work in early childhood. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln community agenda, the giving day has raised $3.1 million for tuition assistance, providing affordable and quality early childcare to nearly 600 children.

The community can make online donations now through February 28 at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall S., STE 100. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.

According to Lincoln Vital Signs, the average annual cost of childcare increased 87% between 2019 and 2021. Currently, the cost of care for an infant in a childcare center is nearly twice as expensive as resident tuition and fees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In response, Lincoln Littles work focuses on solutions to four key challenges related to early childhood: increasing quality in early care and education, increasing affordable childcare options, engaging businesses and the larger community, and influencing policy change to meet the needs of children and families.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $214 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents. For more information, visit lcf.org.