Every June, Lincoln TeamMates (LincolnTeammates.org) hosts a celebratory breakfast to honor the dedicated mentors of graduating senior students. These remarkable mentors have journeyed alongside their mentees, often from as early as 3rd or 4th grade, all the way through high school graduation.

The Graduate Lincoln/Single Barrel was the key to making the celebration special. The Single Barrel provided delicious breakfast foods that brought great compliments from the honored Mentors. Jaime Johnson, catering manager, expressed her excitement about the event, “Single Barrel and Graduate Lincoln are proud to provide breakfast for the Teammates Mentoring Program of Lincoln for the End of the Year Celebration.”

As people ate fabulous food, mentors received great kudos. Graduated mentees, school facilitators and TeamMates staff all praised the mentors for their years of dedication to their mentor/mentee relationship.

Johnson who personally delivered the breakfast concluded, “We know that organizations like the Teammates Mentoring Program help make Lincoln the great community it is. We are happy to play a small part in recognizing these volunteers by providing breakfast for their dedication to Lincoln’s youth.”

TeamMates would love to partner with other hospitality/food-based businesses. Lincoln TeamMates Coordinator, Jim Bennett, would be happy to talk about the possibilities. Please contact him at jbennett@lps.org or (402) 436-1990. For more information about TeamMates and becoming a mentor, please visit LincolnTeammates.org.