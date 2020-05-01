Make-A-Wish Nebraska Postpones All Wish Travel and Events to Ensure Safety of Kids

Make-A-Wish® Nebraska (www.nebraska.wish.org) has made the difficult decision to postpone all wish travel until further notice, as well as cancelling wish kid participation in events related to Make-A-Wish Nebraska that involve large gatherings. Make-A-Wish estimates more than 20 Nebraska wishes could be delayed by COVID-19 related postponements in March, April, and May with 10–15 more each month as restrictions continue. Make-A-Wish is committed to rescheduling every postponed wish but needs the community’s help now more than ever. To help make all future wishes come true, please consider donating to www.nebraska.wish.org/donate.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Since inception, Make-A-Wish® Nebraska has granted more than 2,800 wishes across the state. For more information, visit www.nebraska.wish.org or call (402) 475-9474.