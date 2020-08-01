Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Recognized for Transparency and Accountability

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s (mtko.org) strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have recently been recognized by two leading national organizations, Guidestar and the Better Business Bureau (BBB), that help donors find charities they can trust. Matt Talbot earned the 2020 Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency for their commitment to providing donors up-to-date and in-depth information about their goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress. Matt Talbot also was re-accredited by the BBB for the 10th consecutive year for meeting the BBB’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. In addition, Matt Talbot is one of the only five charities in Lincoln and 29 in Nebraska to receive Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars.

Since their inception in 1992, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has been dedicated to spreading dignity and love throughout their mission of comprehensively addressing the needs of the homeless and near-homeless. They want their supporters to know that every gift they receive is used in an efficient, effective, and compassionate way. If you’re interested in supporting Matt Talbot’s many programs that serve Lincoln’s at-risk community, visit mtko.org.