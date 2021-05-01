The Mediation Center’s Small Claims Mediation Team Celebrates 25 Years Serving Community

The Mediation Center (themediationcenter.org) is excited to observe 25 years of providing mediation services to those taking a claim to Lancaster County’s Small Claims Court. Launched in 1996, the Small Claims Mediation program is the Center’s oldest continuous program and has mediated nearly 3,000 cases during that time. Small Claims mediations are done at no cost to participants, delivering a valuable opportunity offered to small-claims participants and fulfilling The Mediation Center’s mission of “being a place where citizens from all walks of life can find professional assistance to resolve disagreements.”

For 25 years, skilled mediators from The Mediation Center have been at the courthouse every Thursday morning when Small Claims Court is in session. Those waiting to go before the judge are encouraged to try mediating their case first. These mediations last 30-60 minutes and take place while the judge is hearing other cases. Mediations are held in a private room and allow the parties involved to create their own solution to their dispute. The majority of people that try mediation reach an agreement.

Established in 1992, The Mediation Center fills a unique and important niche in our community. With a professional staff possessing expertise in conflict resolution, along with the commitment of nearly 100 extensively trained affiliated mediators, the Center opens nearly 1,000 cases each year, offers a sliding fee scale, and is dedicated to providing anyone in our community with access to our services regardless of their ability to pay. To request services, call (402) 441-5740 or visit themediationcenter.org.