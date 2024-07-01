The Durham Museum (DurhamMuseum.org) is teaming up with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom to showcase the history behind the television show that pioneered nature and wildlife programming, as well as the all-new television series, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, that continues to highlight stories of conservation success.

From gear and original scripts to new technology and artifacts used in filming, the exhibit gives visitors a glimpse into Wild Kingdom and its origins. Also featured are behind-the-scenes stories and highlights of the work currently happening to inspire the next generation of conservationists.

Since its network television premiere in 1963, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom has been one of the most loved and respected wildlife programs in television history. The show took viewers to the far corners of the world and studied wild animals in their natural habitats. Hosts Marlin Perkins, Jim Fowler and Peter Gros wrestled anacondas, swam with sharks and were chased by a herd of elephants. They provided a look at an often-unseen animal world and emphasized the importance of conservation while creating family-friendly entertainment.

Gros has recently returned to co-host Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild alongside Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, now airing Saturday mornings on NBC. In this series, the duo travels the nation to highlight conservation successes. As shown in the exhibit, the methods of interacting with wildlife have evolved with new technology offering more opportunities, but the message has remained the same—to protect, educate and take action to ensure the wild kingdom remains for future generations.

The exhibition is included with general museum admission. Nonmember admission, tax not included, is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military/veterans and $8 for children ages 3-12. Admission is free for museum members and children ages two and under.

For museum hours and more about the Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom exhibition, please visit DurhamMuseum.org.