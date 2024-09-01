The role of Direct Support Professionals (DSP) in supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to function in their homes and be part of their communities is vital. That’s why Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska (mosaicinfo.org) is celebrating their Direct Support Professionals who serve people with IDD during National Direct Support Professional Week, September 8-14.

“We want to raise awareness and recognize the important work DSPs do supporting people to live the life they choose. Their work makes Mosaic’s mission statement to ‘relentlessly pursue opportunities that empower people’ come alive. It is truly a work of heart, which is our theme for this year’s awareness celebration,” Associate Director Caite Sadd said. “Mosaic and other service providers couldn’t do what we do without them.”

Mosaic advocates for higher pay for DSPs at national, state, and regional levels. Cheryl Wicks, Mosaic’s Vice President of Government Relations, leads these efforts along with advocating for IDD disability rights with 2,000 “Mosaic Allied Voices” volunteers.

“Provider organizations across the nation are still experiencing staffing crises like none before,” said Wicks. “States and the federal government must remedy the decades of chronic underfunding so wages for DSPs can increase, and people with disabilities have the support they need.”

According to Sadd “For most Direct Support Professionals, their work isn’t a job, it’s often a calling. It’s a selfless act–and that’s why they should be held up, celebrated, and rewarded.”

Mosaic empowers people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a member of Lutheran Services in America. Mosaic is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit mosaicinfo.org.