Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NebraskaChildren.org) has been awarded a significant Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) grant, exceeding $2.2 million, from the US Department of Education. This grant is part of a nationwide initiative to enhance postsecondary education access and completion for students in rural areas. Through its Connected Youth Initiative (CYI), Nebraska Children aims to support 900 rural students over the next four years.

The initiative focuses on young people aged 14-25 who have experienced foster care, homelessness, housing instability, pregnancy, parenting or human trafficking. The goal is to provide these students with academic, social, and career guidance, as well as postsecondary preparation services and assistance with basic needs, to help them thrive in their future careers.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation partners with communities to create a well-being system that strengthens families, supports unconnected young people, creates learning opportunities for Nebraska’s future workforce and empowers parents to raise healthy children. To learn more about our work, visit NebraskaChildren.org.