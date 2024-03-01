Pregnancy Center Lincoln (pregnancycenterlincoln.org) will be hosting their Annual Partnership Dinner Tuesday, April 9. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per seat and can be purchased at pregnancycenterpartners.org. Included with your ticket is dinner as well as knowing that it supports the Ministry of the Pregnancy Center. Speaking at the event will be Dr. Mark Newman.

Dr. Marc Newman is Founder and President of Speaker For Life, a training firm dedicated to equipping pro-life advocates nationwide with public speaking skills. He has spoken at nearly every major pro-life convention in the nation.

He is the former Director of Speech and Debate at the University of California at Irvine, and currently teaches in the doctoral program in the School of Communication and the Arts at Regent University. He has trained speakers in the public and private sectors for over twenty-five years. In addition to training and teaching, he heads MovieMinistry.com – a site that helps Christians use movies to reach out to others. He has appeared on The O’Reilly Factor and in Time magazine. His articles appear on The Christian Post, Catholic Exchange and on hundreds of other websites. He lives in Tennessee with his wife, Sharon.

The Pregnancy Center is a nonprofit, faith-based organization located in the heart of Lincoln. For more information, go to pregnancycenterlincoln.org.