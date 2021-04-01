Registration Now Open for SCIP Annual “Hop, SCIP, Jump and RUN” Fundraiser

Registration is now open for School Community Intervention & Prevention’s (SCIP’s, scipnebraska.com) annual fundraiser, “Hop, SCIP, Jump and RUN,” brought to you by Family Health & Wellness Center, PC. The event—set for June 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Antelope Park—will feature activities, music, food and a one-mile Fun Run for both children and adults. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Before and after the run, attendees will have the opportunity to visit booths sponsored by local nonprofits offering a variety of activities, resources, or treats. After visiting a predetermined number of booths and activities, attendees will be eligible for prize drawings. Julie’s Hot Dogs will also be on-site.

The one-mile Fun Run is $15 per person. Registrations purchased by May 21 include an event T-shirt. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the SCIP website at scipnebraska.com, and online registration closes on June 2 at 3 p.m. Registrations also will be accepted at the event. If you want to attend but not participate in the Fun Run, admission is free. To ensure the health and safety of participants, masks will be required except during the Fun Run. Social distancing and sanitation measures will also be implemented.

School Community Intervention & Prevention works with schools throughout Nebraska by providing tools and resources to address behavioral and emotional health issues that impact children, adolescents, and their families. Money raised at this event will help SCIP provide needed resources to schools and families throughout the state of Nebraska. For more information about SCIP, visit scipnebraska.com. For details about the Fun Run, contact Valerie Hotsenpillar at vhotsenpillar@lmep.com / (402) 327-6843 or visit the SCIP website.