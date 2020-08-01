RISE Academy Seeks Donations to Fill Builder Bags for People Leaving Incarceration

To assist people coming out of incarceration, RISE Academy provides “Builder Bags” and currently is seeking donations to fill more of them. Among other things, RISE (seeusrise.org) is looking for donations of men’s razors, as well as towels, washcloths, body wash, laundry detergent, female hygiene products, and dryer sheets. The Builder Bags make a tremendous difference to those exiting the prison system and trying to re-enter society.

The barriers to re-entry for many formerly incarcerated people are substantial. Among things that can make the transition difficult include everything from insufficient employment opportunities, to mental-health problems, addiction, repairing relationships, lack of housing options, culture shock and, most important, the stigma of having a criminal record. RISE works diligently to assure that basic needs are met so these people can rejoin their communities and achieve meaningful and fulfilling lives.

Donations are crucial to RISE Academy’s mission to prepare and train those reentering—via intensive character development, employment readiness, job creation through entrepreneurship, and case management. Learn more about RISE at seeusrise.org, or donate to their wish list on Amazon.