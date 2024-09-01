Tabitha Hospice (Tabitha.org/Hospice)—Nebraska’s longest-serving provider of end-of-life care—has been recognized by Texas-based organization Homecare Homebase as part of their prestigious 2024 Client Success Awards. Tabitha is a national winner of their Hospice Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Excellence Award.

Honorees are determined by their top ranking with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ “Hospice Visits in the Last Days of Life” (HVLDL) metric.

Nonprofit Tabitha’s hospice care services began in 1979. By prioritizing the dignity, respect, choices and comfort of end-of-life clients and their families, Tabitha Hospice sets the standard for exceptional quality care.

Tabitha’s services include round-the-clock team member assistance as well as local volunteers who provide additional companionship. Spiritual support and bereavement care are also available to families up to 18 months following the loss of a loved one.

“Tabitha Hospice is honored to be recognized for the compassionate customer-centric service we provide,” shared Karen Cheesman, Tabitha Hospice Administrator. “We are so grateful to those who entrust us to provide care and support at one of life’s most challenging times. Our well-versed team is here to help guide you and your family so you may make the most of a loved one’s final days.”

Tabitha delivers hospice care in 25 counties across the state. On its main campus in Lincoln, Tabitha also offers care at The Journey House, a dedicated hospice community. In addition, Tabitha Hospice | A Collaboration with Immanuel provides end-of-life care in the Omaha-metro area.

Learn more about Tabitha Hospice’s award-winning care at Tabitha.org/Hospice.