Tabitha (Tabitha.org) invited supporters to gather at the Country Club of Lincoln for the nonprofit’s annual major fundraiser, “The Signature Event.”

The theme of the evening was “Leave Your Signature for Seniors” and guests did just that. Tabitha stories were shared with event goers, featuring Tabitha clients and difference-makers who have deeply impacted Tabitha’s ability to fund and fill community needs. Donors raised their bid cards to generously give over $225,000 and leave their signature on the initiatives that support the well-being of older adults.

The evening’s featured guest was Nebraska native and retired NASA Astronaut Clayton Anderson, who spent more than 40 cumulative hours on space walks at the International Space Station. Anderson emphasized the benefit that home health care and hospice services have provided for loved ones in his life, and how these experiences have influenced him to make a difference.

Another special guest, Former Nebraska Attorney General Allen Beermann, was also on hand to recognize Anderson and Tabitha’s President and CEO Christie Hinrichs with a special thank you for their contributions to the community.

As the state’s quality award-winning senior care expert, nonprofit Tabitha empowers people to live joyfully, age gratefully. Supporting families since 1886 across Nebraska, Tabitha offers a range of services, from results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home home health care, innovative living communities, resourceful serious illness support, and compassionate hospice services. Tabitha is Your Answer for Senior Care; learn more at Tabitha.org.