TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln Meets Recruitment Goals with Community Help

Lincoln businesses are helping TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln (lincolnteammates.org) enlist volunteer mentors to reach their goal of an additional 100 mentors by this spring. Over 800 children and teens in Lincoln are waiting and hoping to be paired with a TeamMates mentor, so the need for mentors is high. TeamMates has held multiple recruiting events recently with various businesses and places of worship across Lincoln. Staff from Allstate, Farmers Mutual, NRC Health, Nelnet, Five Nines, Assurity, and Olsson have signed up to become mentors following presentations hosted by their employers. St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church have welcomed TeamMates as well, serving as faith-based partners in volunteer recruitment and donorship. Recruitment visits typically include TeamMates co-founder Tom Osborne sharing the history of the program and the impact of mentoring, as well as TeamMates staff explaining the nuts and bolts of becoming and serving as a mentor.

“We deeply appreciate local businesses who see the value mentoring brings to their businesses and encourage their employees to volunteer for TeamMates by adjusting schedules in order to facilitate the hour spent weekly mentoring within a school,” says Jim Bennett, coordinator of Lincoln TeamMates.

TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln makes a meaningful impact in the local community and beyond by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring. Matches meet once a week in school during the academic year. Please visit lincolnteammates.org or call (402) 436-1990 for more information about mentoring or hosting a recruitment event.