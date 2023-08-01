The Arc of Lincoln (www.arclincoln.org) has recently relocated to a new office space at 5200 Francis St. Their mailing address is PO Box 57002, Lincoln NE 68505. The Arc of Lincoln welcomes all to visit their new office space for upcoming August programs.

On Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., there will be Art Class Make it/Take it Creation. Friendly Faces Middle/High School Social Club will commence August 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hands of Heartland (7501 O Street). The topic is Back to School Projects. On August 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hands of Heartland (7501 O Street), The Arc of Lincoln will host a Come Together Adult Social Club: topic TBA. At their new office space (5200 Francis Street) on Tuesday, August 29, will be a Parent Network Group with Dr. Alisha Bollinger and Dr. Mindy Roberts from Lincoln Public Schools sharing about Independence Academy and Transition Programs though Lincoln Public Schools.

The Arc of Lincoln serves people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their families. The Arc of Lincoln empowers people with disabilities and their families to promote and protect their rights and interests, while enhancing their lives. To learn more or to inquire about The Arc of Lincoln, visit www.arclincoln.org or contact Executive Director Jennifer Stuhmer at director@arclincoln.org / (402) 421-8866.