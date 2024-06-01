Visiting Angels (www.visitingangels.com/lincoln/home) is proudly celebrating their 7th year in business. Over these past seven years serving the Lincoln community, Visiting Angels has helped countless seniors and their families. Here’s to the next seven!

Visiting Angels is committed to providing families with the best possible in-home care services. Visiting Angels’ commitment is simple: They will help your loved one continue to live at home and provide excellent services to ensure your loved ones are safe and well taken care of.

At Visiting Angels, comprehensive home care is customized for seniors based on their individual needs and preferences. Their dedicated and reliable caregivers have helped thousands of older adults live happily and safely in the comforts of home while providing their families with peace of mind. If you would like to learn more about Visiting Angels, call (402) 735-0999 or visit www.visitingangels.com/lincoln/home.