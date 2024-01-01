Vision Maker Media (visionmakermedia.org) and the Ross Film Theatre are proud to present a Native American Film Series. Each month at the Ross Film Theatre, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, a series of short historic films will be seen the second Monday of each month beginning January 8, and will be free and open to the public. The series is in honor of Native American Public Television founder at Arizona State University, Frank Blythe, whose vision combined with Nebraska Public Media, resulted in the current Vision Maker Media, a source for engaging Native American filmmakers and their stories.

This series of historic films will be sourced from the collection of Native American films in the Vision Maker Media archive. The series begins with the CPB, PBS and Arizona Public Television creation of “Native American Artists Series,” which aired originally on Arizona Public television in the 1970’s. The historic films span nearly 50 years of Native American content and will be presented free to the public at the Ross.

Opening the series are two films from the Native American Indian Artist Series; “Grace Medicine Flower and Joseph Lonewolf,” and the second film is “Juane Quick-To-See-Smith.” The opening films will be followed by “movie talk” from Vision Maker Media Executive Director, Francene Blythe-Lewis.

Vision Maker Media envisions a world changed and healed by understanding Native stories and the public conversations they generate. For more information, visit visionmakermedia.org.