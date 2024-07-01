Nebraska Diaper Bank (nebraskadiaperbank.org) is excited to announce volunteer opportunities for groups in Lincoln. Business and community groups can schedule a volunteer wrap session and make a difference by preparing baby-ready diaper bundles at Nebraska Diaper Bank’s Lincoln location.

Volunteers will open diaper boxes, count and wrap diapers to make Nebraska Diaper Bank’s monthly diaper supplements. Nebraska Diaper Bank serves 800 babies a month in Lincoln, so all wrapped diapers make a direct impact for local families. Nebraska Diaper Bank also hosts mobile wraps. Businesses or clients sponsor the diapers, donate their time and Nebraska Diaper Bank comes to any location! If one isn’t able to volunteer, one can still get involved by hosting a diaper drive. Gather coworkers, friends or family to collect diapers and raise awareness. Download the toolkit on Nebraska Diaper Bank’s website at nebraskadiaperbank.org.

Clean, dry diapers are necessary to the health and well being of growing babies, yet many families struggle to provide enough diapers for their child’s needs. Diapers are not covered by any federal program such as SNAP, WIC or Medicaid. For families who stretch every dollar, the extra burden of $80 plus for diapers every month can be the breaking point. Diapers reduce family stress and help parents go to work. Last year, Nebraska Diaper Bank distributed over 2.8 million diapers to 10,784 babies, and they are on track to distribute 3.5 million diapers in 2024.

Call (402) 557-8205 or email mikaela@nebraskadiaperbank.org to schedule a diaper wrap volunteer session or a mobile wrap. Lincoln wraps will be held at Center for People, 3901 N 27th Street. Learn more about Nebraska Diaper Bank as a nonprofit at nebraskadiaperbank.org.