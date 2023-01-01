Healthy Blue Nebraska has donated $25,000 to the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (NSSPC,nsspc.org). The grant will help increase awareness, decrease stigma, and implement programs aimed at preventing suicide.

Last February, NSSPC launched My Companion, an app designed to help prevent youth suicide. It allows young people to cope with mental illness by logging daily journal reflections, accessing resources and hotlines, and submitting anonymous tips. My Companion is an example of a program made possible through grants and donations to NSSPC.

The NSSPC is a voluntary group made up of committed and passionate people representing public and private agencies, suicide survivors and Nebraskans interested in suicide prevention. NSSPC is recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services as the primary group responsible for coordinating Nebraska’s suicide prevention efforts. NSSPC relies on the generosity of private foundations, grants, and in-kind donations to continue the work of preventing suicide in Nebraska. All money given to NSSPC is invested right back into communities and into suicide prevention and postvention efforts. For more information, go to nsspc.org.