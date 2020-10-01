Access Family Medicine Welcomes Amanda Smith, RN to Medical Staff

Access Family Medicine (accessfamilymedicine.com) announced the addition of Registered Nurse (RN) Amanda Smith to their medical staff. Amanda, who was hired August 17, obtained her nursing degree in August 2017 and has three years of long-term and hospital care under her belt. She currently is working on her Master’s of Science degree in nursing, is very energetic and hardworking, and is a tremendous addition to the Access staff’s efforts to bring personal physician care to Lincoln.

Access Family Medicine is Lincoln’s first direct primary-care clinic. They are membership-based, insurance-free, and provide tailored care around patients, giving them more access to their physician without the hassles of a traditional medical practice. Access accomplishes this by capping their physicians’ patient loads at 600, compared to a traditional practice with at least 2,000, thus opening the doctors’ schedules to see patients when they need to be seen. To learn more, visit accessfamilymedicine.com or call (402) 858-1510.