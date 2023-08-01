The American Heart Association (heart.org), the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, announces Jackie Pueppke of Baird Holm LLP as the community volunteer chair of the 2023 Omaha Go Red for Women movement. Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally and globally.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women.

“I see remarkable stories of adversity and recovery every day,” said Pueppke. “My experience as a stroke survivor and seeing firsthand how the work of the Association affects the lives of everyday Americans is what inspired me to chair the Go Red Movement this year, and I know we can take our message of self-care and prevention to even more women than ever this year.”

This year’s Go Red for Women movement and its local achievements will be celebrated on September 28 at the 2023 Go Red for Women Expo, sponsored by Methodist Health System.

