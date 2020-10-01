Berry Law Attorneys Make Prestigious Super Lawyers List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Super Lawyers recently recognized Berry Law (BerryLawFirm.com) attorneys John S. Berry, Jr., Justin Kalemkiarian, and Seth Morris with three of their annual awards, marking the fourth consecutive year that Berry Law lawyers have made the prestigious list. For the 2020 Great Plains list, John S. Berry, Jr. was honored as a Super Lawyer, while Justin and Seth were recognized as Rising Stars. The awards stem from peer nominations, evaluations, and independent research, and Super Lawyers selects only the highest and most impressive attorneys for the award. Of those nominated, only 5% are selected to the Super Lawyers list and only 2.5% of candidates under the age of 40 are named to the Rising Stars list.

John S. Berry Jr. practices primarily in criminal defense, assisting clients in some of the toughest battles in their lives. He is a past president of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and is a fellow of the American Board of Criminal Lawyers. He has lectured in areas of criminal defense, trial skills, and veterans’ disability appeals. This marks John’s third consecutive of recognition by Super Lawyers.

Justin represents clients facing criminal charges in state and federal courts. He practices primarily in criminal defense and related civil and license-defense cases, emphasizing drug crimes, Title IX allegations, white-collar crimes, and professional license defense. Justin was also named a Great Plains Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2019. Seth has trial experience in civil and criminal cases at the state and federal levels. Primarily handling criminal-defense cases, this is Seth’s first year being named a Rising Star.

