Blingle! Premier Lighting (Blingle.com/lincoln-ne) is excited to announce that Darin Engelbart is the new general manager in both the Lincoln and Omaha locations. In March of 2022, Darin started with Blingle! in the corporate office located in Omaha. He recently started in his new position Monday, June 12, and has wasted no time settling in. He can be reached at (402) 658-1633 / dengelbart@blingle.com for any inquiries.

Blingle! Premier Lighting looks forward to being the number one resource for outdoor and holiday lighting in Lincoln and surrounding areas. They want to create a presence and awareness that they are the resource not only in their founding location in Omaha, but Lincoln and surrounding areas as well. They have no issues branching out and have completed several projects in various towns outside of Lincoln and Omaha.

Blingle! is a customer service-obsessed team here to serve their clients’ premier lighting needs in landscape lighting, holiday lighting, permanent lighting, event lighting and commercial lighting. From education to installation, their professionalism and commitment to providing a superior outcome is what differentiates them in the market.

Franchise founders, owners and partners Mike Marlow and Taylor Olberding brought Blingle! Premier Lighting to Omaha to provide creative lighting solutions for any space. Learn more about them and their services at Blingle.com/lincoln-ne or contact them at (402) 933-1985 / lincoln@blingle.com.