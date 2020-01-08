Strictly Business Magazine | Lincoln
Lock In Your Expert Status Banner
You are at:»»»Brooke Zimmerman Joins Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as Director of Marketing

Brooke Zimmerman Joins Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as Director of Marketing

0
Click here for all press, reviews & features about
By on Personnel

Brooke Zimmerman Joins Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as Director of Marketing

Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce (lcoc.com), recently announced the hire of Brooke Zimmerman as director of marketing and communications. In this role, Brooke will work with the communications team on the planning, development, and completion of the organization’s communication strategies, materials, and programming.

Graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Brooke brings over 15 years of marketing and communications experience to the Lincoln Chamber. Prior to joining the Lincoln Chamber team, she worked in BKD’s Nebraska practice as marketing and business development manager.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce serves as Lincoln’s lead business organization, championing the innovative, bustling business community. To learn more, visit lcoc.com. You can contact Brooke at (402) 437-7835 / bzimmerman@lcoc.com to welcome her to the Chamber!

Click here for all press, reviews & features about

Related Posts

Cover Stories

Spotlights

Features

Ask The Experts

Star City Six

News