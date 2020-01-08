Brooke Zimmerman Joins Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as Director of Marketing

Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce (lcoc.com), recently announced the hire of Brooke Zimmerman as director of marketing and communications. In this role, Brooke will work with the communications team on the planning, development, and completion of the organization’s communication strategies, materials, and programming.

Graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Brooke brings over 15 years of marketing and communications experience to the Lincoln Chamber. Prior to joining the Lincoln Chamber team, she worked in BKD’s Nebraska practice as marketing and business development manager.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce serves as Lincoln’s lead business organization, championing the innovative, bustling business community. To learn more, visit lcoc.com. You can contact Brooke at (402) 437-7835 / bzimmerman@lcoc.com to welcome her to the Chamber!